League defeat won’t affect promotion

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ team completed their league campaign at Sleaford with defeat.

But despite the 3-1 reverse, the Boston side will be promoted to Division Three of the county league, having already put in the necessary performances.

Last Wednesday saw seven teams of three play an 18-hole stableford waltz.

The winners were Lynn Worthington, Barbara Leatherland, and Jane Marriott, waltzing in with 61 stableford points.

Runners-up were Barbara Unwin, Ann Gullick and Pam Bett, who came in with 59 stableford points.