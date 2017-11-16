League title for tennis youngsters

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Junior Autumn League, Boston Tennis Club’s 12 and under boys’ A team faced their clubmates from the B team - with the A claiming the league title.

This was the final match for both of the teams in the league.

Both have enjoyed some good results throughout this season and the B team, despite being younger than most in this age group, have kept all the opposition teams on their toes.

This match was no exception and, even if not winning the matches, the B team showed fighting spirit and were probably at this point the most threat the A have had to date.

Boston A – Alfie Challinor, Robbie Townsend, James Burrell and Daniels Goreliks - went 3-1 up after the first round, but the Boston B team of Noah Freeman, James Gedney, William Pettitt and Finley Mackey fought hard in the doubles round, but ended up sharing the two doubles rubbers to give the Boston A team a 4-2 win and league victory.

Also in the Autumn League Boston Men played Rustons in the penultimate match of the season, and a 2-1 win for the team of Matthew Gedney and Tom Cozens places the team in a strong position in the table going in to the last match.

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Winter Mini Tennis League there were some close and exciting matches on Saturday.

Boston Red A played Grantham and Horncastle, whilst Boston Red B played Tealby and St James.

Boston Red A – Neve Gibbons, Emily Pye, Billy Smith and Tomass Goreliks - played Grantham to begin with.

It was going one way and then the other throughout the match.

Overall Boston A were marginally behind 7-8 with the last match on court involving Tomass Goreliks.

Tomass was trailing by a considerable amount when he turned it around to win the rubber and level the result.

Boston Red B – Alfie Simpson, Alice Servonat, Sergio Caminero and Matilda Buck - had a 9-7 win in yet another hard-fought match, this time against Tealby.

Boston Red A then had a 13-3 result against Horncastle A, whilst Boston Red B missed out 3-13 to Grimsby’s St James.

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Seniors League Boston Men 2 - Geoff Presland, Anthony Hulley, Jeremy George-Jones and David Jones - presented a strong front to Grantham’s Firsts in a first division match.

The Boston team nudged close to a win but the result was eventually drawn.