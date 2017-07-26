Lily earns Euro spot

Dressage rider Lily Payne has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships.

The 13-year-old will ride Ann Savage’s striking black mare Beckhouse Cancara in the event in Roosendaal, the Netherlands.

The British Dressage Young Rider and Junior Selectors namedLily, who is based at Leverton Sheepgate Equestrian, as the first rider in the Children On Horses category.

She learned she would be representing her country following a successful pre-European training camp.

The Boston High School pupil will benefit from following in her mum Sarah Payne’s footsteps as she herself was a GB team rider in 1990 and 1991.

The event will take place from August 9-13.