Lily suffers Euro frustrations

Lily Payne’s Dressage European Championships came to an early conclusion.

The 13-year-old, who is based at Leverton’s Sheepgate Equestrian, was competing in the in the Children On Horses category at the event in Roosendaal, the Netherlands.

Things were running smoothly for Lily and Ann Savage’s striking black mare Beckhouse Cancara last week as they arrived in Holland on the Monday and passed the trot up on the Tuesday.

But when they were working in for the first day of competition on Thursday, Cara knocked herself and very slightly twisted her shoe, just a few minutes into the session.

This forced Boston High School pupil Lily and Cara to stop.

Lily’s mum Sarah said: “We managed to get the farrier to attend to her but, sadly, time ran out for them to compete in their allocated time and they were forced to withdraw from the the Europeans.

“And having not started on day one, they couldn’t then continue.

“It was a huge blow to Lily and her supporters but she coped admirably.”