Liz Harris didn’t get onto the greens at Boston Golf Club, but she still ended the day a winner.

Last Wednesday the Ladies’ Section left their clubs at home to enjoy their annual three-course Christmas Lunch and hamper draw.

Liz is seen receiving her hamper from Lady Captain Kath Yates.

The other Hamper winners were David Hodgson, Bernie Betts, Chris Hopkinson and Graham Tempest.

The sum of £332 was raised for the Ladies’ Section.