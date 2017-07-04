Lone G&S rider Tom takes 18th place

G&S Racing Kawasaki’s Tom Fisher rode to an 18th place in the sixth round of the Superstock 1000 championship on Sunday.

With Sammy Coventry leaving the Wyberton-based team, Fisher arrived at Norfolk’s Snetterton circuit as the team’s sole rider.

He completed his free practice in 21st position and, after rectifying a technical issue, he went one better to take 20th in qualifying to start the 16-lap race from the seventh row.

As the race began, Fisher maintained his position before making a move to 19th, passing Barry Teasdale on lap three.

He became embroiled in a four-rider battle for 18th place, with positions being exchanged throughout the remainder of the race, with Fisher finally getting the better of his fellow riders and moving to the front of the group in 18th place on the penultimate lap.

Fisher held his position through the last lap to take the chequered flag for 18th place at the end of a highly competitive and exciting race.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “After changes within the team it was down to Tom to fly the flag for G&S Racing Kawasaki, and he rode well this weekend.

“Once we finally got the set up right he was flying.

“He recorded his personal best lap time during the race, shaving a further 1.2 seconds from his best-ever times at Snetterton.

“The Superstock class is highly competitive and has some class riders racing in it.

“For Tom to be battling for position in a grid of some 34 riders and to finish well up the field is a good indication of what can be achieved by our team.”