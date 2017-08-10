Magnificent seven for 10k runners

Continuing on their quest to complete all of the Jane Tomlinson Run for All series, Boston’s Emma-Jean and Jimmy Hearn were on the start line at York on Sunday.

This was race seven in the 10-event series.

Emma-Jean enjoyed running past the York Minster whilst the bells were ringing and completed the 10k course in 1 hr 09 mins 57 secs.

Husband Jimmy crossed the finish line of this flat route in 54 mins 16 secs.

The couple both run for Skegness and District Running Club.

Emma-Jean and Jimmy are pictured after completing race number seven.