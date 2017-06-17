Makeover for the squash club

Boston Squash and Racketball Club are celebrating the completion of a £14,000 makeover at their Rosebery Avenue headquarters.

The club, which has been operating for more than 60 years, have seen their changing rooms and toilet facilities upgraded for the first time in 20 years.

The grant, successfully applied for via construction brand Mick George Ltd, has helped the club purchase a fully functioning suite of wash facilities.

This includes three urinals, five eco-friendly toilets, five wash basins and taps, four mirrors and a number of other decorative and labour costs which arise.

Peter Andrews, Boston Squash and Racketball Club chairman stated: ‘’After much deliberation with current members (totalling 270), one of the regular comments is that the club’ is in need of a bit of tender-loving-care.

“The appearance of the existing facilities is off-putting to prospective members looking to join, or take up the sport.

“It is anticipated that any modifications will subsequently boost the club’s outlook for the future.

“We’re extremely grateful to Mick George Ltd for their generosity.’’

The England Squash Silver Chartered Club provides a welcoming environment, playing host to tournaments, leagues and county matches, at both amateur and professional levels.

Currently, the location provides leisure opportunities for those aged between eight and 80, and with its junior coaching, thriving ladies group, disability lessons and links to schools and colleges in the region, the signs are encouraging for the future.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, commented: ‘’We’ve assisted many sports clubs over the year, but this is our first venture in to the world of squash and racketball.

“We recognise the significance of the fund to the various applicants that we receive, and consider it carefully in our decision making process, to ensure we support a diverse nature of projects.’’