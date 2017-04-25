Making a Mark

Search

Bostonians represented Skegness and District Running Club in the capital on Sunday for the 2017 London Marathon.

Boston Mark Sands (pictured) was the first club member to finish in a staggering personal best time of 2:44.26.

Also celebrating a personal best over the marathon distance was Becki Dawson (3:35.01, first female club member home).

Having vowed never to do another marathon, Boston’s Odette Arundell (4:19.18), who was raising money for the Wizz-kidz charity, completed her first UK marathon, having undertaken one in Amsterdam previously.

Other club members were raising funds for charities, including Eddie Smith (3:30.41), Jayne Wallis (5:05.24), Leanne Rickett (3:48.37), Catriona Kiss and Sarah Hyde (4:09.11) and Helen Kirk (4:37.30).