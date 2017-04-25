Making a Mark

Bostonians represented Skegness and District Running Club in the capital on Sunday for the 2017 London Marathon.

Boston Mark Sands (pictured) was the first club member to finish in a staggering personal best time of 2:44.26.

Also celebrating a personal best over the marathon distance was Becki Dawson (3:35.01, first female club member home).

Having vowed never to do another marathon, Boston’s Odette Arundell (4:19.18), who was raising money for the Wizz-kidz charity, completed her first UK marathon, having undertaken one in Amsterdam previously.

Other club members were raising funds for charities, including Eddie Smith (3:30.41), Jayne Wallis (5:05.24), Leanne Rickett (3:48.37), Catriona Kiss and Sarah Hyde (4:09.11) and Helen Kirk (4:37.30).