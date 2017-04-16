Making the grade

Boston Gymnastics Academy members have graded strongly.

They all passed their gradings with either a distinction or a commended recognition.

In the age grade 6 girls category, Lily-May Davy placed 33rd, Neve Smith 37th, Sienna Ryan 38th, Hayden Taylor 39th and Tia Edwards 48th.

The age club grade 5 section saw Daisy Gould place 21st and Cheska Heppenstall 34th. In the club grade 6 and 5 out of age and the compulsory 5 competitions, there was a bronze medal for Millicent Walker, who claimed third the spot at club grade 5.

Leah Watts and Maci Watts battled well and placed an impressive seventh and eighth respectively in this category.

In the open age club grade 6 section, Boston Gymnastics Academy saw Lilianna Kaklin place second and pick up the silver medal.

This was with only two weeks of preparation prior to the competition, due to an injury she sustained at home.

Lacey White entered into the prestigious compulsory 5 level.

This level is the first of many towards the elite pathway of gymnastics. Lacey had a good clean and solid competition and placed and impressive 12th in this tough field.