Manning in front

The Witham Sailing Club held their fourth race of its Pursuit Series last Wednesday.

The wind was from the north, which resulted in some difficult shifts and turbulence near the windward mark.

Craig Manning managed to hold onto his lead throughout the race despite pressure from Dave Sauntson in a fellow Laser dinghies.

Racing for the Silver Cup trophy took place on Sunday.

It was agreed to hold a single race from Boston to Anton’s Gowt, and this also was won by Craig Manning.

Witham Sailing Club is holding a Push the Boat Out event at Anton’s Gowt from noon until 3pm on Saturday, May 20, Sunday, May 21 and Sunday, May 28.

These days are an opportunity for visitors to have an experience of sailing courtesy of some of the club’s experienced instructors.