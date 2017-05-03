Manning is the man at Witham Sailing Club’s third race

Craig Manning won the third race of Witham Sailing Club’s pursuit series last Wednesday evening.

With the wind blowing over the trees in the country park, the course had several calm areas which helped keep the competitors’ minds focused in what would otherwise have been easy sailing conditions.

Manning was first away, and managed to hold his lead till the finish despite pressure from the chasing pack of Ivan Hirst, who finished second, and Dave Sauntson, who was third.

All three were sailing Laser dinghies.

Racing for the Holmleigh Cup took place on Monday.

Ian Thompson and Beth Mason sailed consistently well to take all three race wins in conditions which presented some challenging gusty winds.

Delphin Esteves put in an impressive performance sailing his Lark dinghy single handed to second place, while Ivan and Katy Hirst took third place in a Pico.

Witham sailing club holds racing on the Witham just upstream of Grand Sluice every Wednesday in the season, and training and racing on some Sundays.