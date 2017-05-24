Mark in fine form

Boston’s Mark Sands was in fine form at the Bolingbroke Breaker.

The 10k road race takes in some of the challenging hills around Old Bolingbroke.

Heavy rainfall before and throughout the event last Wednesday didn’t stop 116 runners taking part in the race which was organised by Skegness and District RC, Mark’s club.

The course records for both the men and women were broken on the night by Phil Williams from Lincoln Wellington (34.48) and Claire Cooney (42.31).

Mark (pictured) was the first SADRC member back in a time of 37.49.

Second lady to complete the course for SADRC was Coningsby’s Abbie Eldred (50.51), who only joined the club the night before and jumped straight in the deep end.