Matt and Clare take on competitive field

Closed circuit racing began at at Darley Moor this weekend, with Velo-One riders Matt Elworthy and Clare Ledbury made the journey to Ashbourne in Derbyshire for the British Cycling Category 3/4 races.

Darley Moor guarantees competitive racing with a strong field of riders all wanting to start their season with a solid result.

In the men’s race, Matt rode comfortably in the main group, only to lose touch with the lead riders on the final laps to finish a solid 17th out of 86 riders.

In the women’s race, Clare finished 14th, a great result in only her second race in her first season of road racing.

Neil Palmer, Sarah Palmer and Katie Butler made the journey to Scotland to ride the Etape Loch Ness.

On closed roads, more than 5,000 rider enjoyed the 106km route around the Loch, starting and finishing in the Highland capital of Inverness.

This Bank Holiday weekend sees Jenny Carr and Trevor Poole taking part in the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride. The 75km route takes in some of the famous climbs of Yorkshire, which will be challenging for the riders as they cycle to raise funds and awareness for the charity JDRF.org.uk

Further info on their ride can be found on their Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Velo-One-Cycling