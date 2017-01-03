MBEs for Boston’s two Olympic gold medallists

Hockey stars Hannah Macleod and Crista Cullen have both been awarded MBEs in the New Year’s Honours list.

The duo, both born in Boston, were part of the Team GB hockey squad which won gold at the Olympic Games in Rio last summer.

Hannah Macleod.

The entire 16-strong squad were named in the list, with 15 members awarded MBEs and captain Kate Richardson-Walsh, who was awarded an MBE for services to hockey in 2014, being awarded an OBE.

Cullen and Macleod were both part of the GB squad which scooped bronze at London 2012, but last summer they struck gold in dramatic fashion following a penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands.