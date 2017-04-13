McClure takes second at Friskney 13-miler

Aidan McClure represented Boston and Doistrict Athletic Club at the annual Friskney Half Marathon on Sunday, claiming a runners-up award.

In warm and breezy conditions, Aidan crossed the finish line second in the senior men’s age group.

He claimed eighth position overall for the host club, recording 1 hr 39.03 secs.

Runners found the going tough in the midday heat and then experienced a strengthening wind which caused a problem for them over the final three miles into the finish.

Aidan’s Boston and District AC teammate Owen Msimango finished in 31st place.

Lincoln Wellington AC won the men’s team award and Bushfield Joggers took the winners’ trophies in the female team competition.

Junior members of Boston and District Athletic Club received their end-of-season cross country and sportshall awards at the club’s presentation evening last Friday.

At the end of the series of cross country events, runners who had contested at least three of the four races held over the winter period were ranked according to their finishing positions.

In addition to certificates awarded to all participants, the highest-ranked boy and girl in each of the three age groups received a special end-of-series award.

In the year five and six age group, James Burrell (Bicker School) won the boys’ award with Alex Frick (BADAC) taking the honours in the girls’ overall results.

At year three and four level, two young Gold Tops were the winners with Rhys Buswell the best in the boys’ section and Jessica Frick in first spot in the girls’ category.

In the youngest age group, for year one and two runners, Toby Maude (Bicker School) won the boys’ award with Lea Frick (BADAC) joining her two older sisters as a winner of a girls’ section.

In the sportshall athletics end-of-series awards, Ellie Booth (Sleaford Striders) won the under 13 girls’ award and was the only athlete from that age group to compete in a minimum of three matches over the season.

In the under 11 category, two regular Gold Tops with a few seasons’ experience at club level were the winners.

Matthew Lewis topped the boys’ results and Lyle Burrell-Kenny finished the best in the girls’ events.

Hayden Quantrill accumulated the most points in the under nine boys’ age group to earn the first place award, and Ronnie Grey finished at the top of the under nine girls’ overall results table.

Two promising youngsters achieved accolades in the under seven section, with Devan Quantrill winning the boys’ end-of-season award and Alayna Buswell claiming the girls’ overall victory.