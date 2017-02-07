Medal haul for the Fish

Connor Boyfield has returned from the National Para-Swimming Championships with six medals.

Competing in Manchester, the Tokyo 2022 Paralympics hopeful - nicknamed the Fenside Fish - scooped gold in the men’s 18 years-plus 100m breaststroke.

Connor (pictured) clocked a time of 1 min 33.28 secs to win the SB9 classification.

The rest of his races came in the S9 classification, where he added three silvers and two bronzes to his collection.

He claimed second places in the 100m backstroke (1 min 28.96 secs), 100m butterfly (1 min 19.67 secs) and 400m freestyle (5 mins 38.77 secs).

To finish off his medal haul, Connor claimed bronze medals in the 100m freestyle (1 min 11.72 secs) and 50m freestyle (32.93 secs).

It was the perfect way to round off a successful year for Boston ASC member Connor - who was born with congenital absence of the lower right forearm - after claiming six personal best times at Glasgow’s Para-International Meet in Glasgow last April.

Last year Connor was named the recipient of the Leg-Up Club’s annual bursary.

The group of Boston-based friends meet annually to anonymously hand over money to help local sporting talents.

This year’s winner is soon to be announced in the Boston Standard.