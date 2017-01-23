Medallists not named

Olympic gold medallists Crista Cullen and Hannah Macleod have not been named in the 33-woman squad which aims to lead Great Britain into the next games cycle.

The two Boston-born hockey players were part of the Team GB side which struck gold at Rio 2016.

But as coach Danny Kerry named the squad he hopes can work towards retaining their title in 2020, the two veterans were not included.

Cullen, 31, and 32-year-old Macleod also both won bronze at London 2012.

They were both awarded MBEs in the New Year’s Honours list and recently accepted honorary doctorates by Nottingham Trent University.

“Congratulations to all of the girls selected for the new cycle #Tokyo #2020 Do us proud, I know you will,” Cullen wrote on Twitter.