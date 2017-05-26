Members of the public given taste of sailing

Last Wednesday should have been the sixth race in the Witham Sailing Club Pursuit series, but the event was cancelled due to the lack of wind and the very heavy rain.

The club was much luckier with the weather at the weekend.

Sailing.

On Saturday the club brought some of its dinghies through the Grand Sluice Lock to sail beside the Stump.

The surrounding buildings and trees make the conditions quite challenging.

But the club hope they provided some good entertainment for spectators on the footbridge.

On Sunday, junior race training took place at Anton’s Gowt before the third of the club’s Royal Yachting Association Push the Boat Out afternoons got under way.

Race training.

These afternoons have become increasingly popular as the message about sailing in Boston has spread on social media, and there was a steady stream of visitors who came to try out sailing with the club’s experienced instructors.

This weekend the club will be sailing at Anton’s Gowt again.

Although this is not a Push the Boat Out event, the club will always try to give interested visitors the chance to see if sailing is for them.

If you would like to give sailing a try in Boston, pay a visit or look for club details on their Facebook page.