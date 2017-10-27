Men on top at Kirton Holme Golf Club

The ladies took on the men in the annual Captains Cup challenge at Kirton Holme Golf Club.

The competition pitches he ladies’ captain’s team against the men’s captain’s team.

To help even things up, the ladies were given Bisques.

Each ladies pair had one Bisque each that they could use anywhere during the match.

Unfortunately, from the ladies’ point of view, it did them no good as the men’s captain’s team ran out 6-4 winners.

The men’s team are pictured right with ladies’ captain Gloria Bursnell.