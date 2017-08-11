Mickie and Simon join in with the Fours celebrations

Mickie Simpson was getting tips from the top as the 13-year-old spent the day with the victorious Peterborough speedway team at the Championship Fours competition.

All 10 SGB Championship teams were present at the East of England Showground on Sunday, with Wrangle’s Mickie in attendance due to his role as Peterborough mascot.

After two sets of five teams competed in two semi-finals, Sheffield, Peterborough, Ipswich and Redcar booked their places in the final.

Peterborough were the overall winners by a clear 10 points.

Kirton rider Simon Lambert was part of the Peterborough team, being drafted in to replace Jack Holder.

Simon and Mickie are pictured during the celebrations.