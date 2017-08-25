Mickie claims second spot on the grasstrack

Mickie Simpson scooped second place at the Fenland Grasstrack Club’s meeting on Sunday.

The Wrangle youngster was in action on his 250cc bike.

After arriving at the venue in the early hours, following the previous day’s action in Glasgow, Mickie began with two third-place finishes.

His confidence grew and, following a poor start in race three, Mickie claimed second.

Another second followed for Mickie to finish runner-up overall behind Jake Mulford.

The previous day’s action in Glasgow saw Mickie compete in the penultimate round of the British Youth 125 speedway competition.

Following a rain delay, he completed race one in second.

After a few alterations he won race two, only for his third race to end abruptly as bike troubles meant he was unable to continue.