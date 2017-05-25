Mickie makes the 250cc step up

Mickie Simpson marked his 13th birthday by returning to grasstrack action on Sunday.

And it was a day of mixed emotions for the Wrangle youngster as he stepped up to the 250 class at Fenland GTC, near Peterborough.

Nine riders competed and it was always going to be a tough first meeting, with most riders already having at least a season behind them.

The day started badly, with a clutch rod failure in practice.

Following a quick fix, Mickie (pictured) made a second run and, while going round a slower rider, was taken wide and hit.

After a further late practice to get in his mandatory two laps to race, Mickie prepared for action.

In race one he was cautious from the start on the bigger bike.

When Sam Norris got his front wheel taken away, fetching him off, George Fenner was unable to avoid the fallen rider, going over the top of the bike.

This left Mickie with nowhere to go, taking him out as well.

Mickie, although winded, got up after treatment and walked away.

Mickie failed to make the re-run but returned to get some more laps under his belt.

In his second ride, with only five bikes remaining in the class, Mickie rode cautiously to a third place.

This was followed by a second place in his third ride.