Mickie misses out on a place in final

Mickie Simpson missed out on a place in the final of the sixth round of the British Young Lions speedway event.

The Wrangle youngster - who was also undertaking mascot duties at Peterborough this weekend - made just his second appearance on the Redcar track.

It was always going to be a tough ask for him, with several riders familiar with the north east venue.

Mickie finished the day with three second places and a third.

But with a field of 21 riders it was not enough to finish in the top four and make the final.

Mickie will miss round seven at Manchester but will join the Lions in the final round at Glasgow on August 19.