Mickie’s mixed day

Mickie Simpson went through a day of mixed emotions as he competed in round five of the Young Lions British Youth Speedway competition on Sunday.

He began in high spirits following a few practice laps of the watered Leicester track.

However, by the time race one arrived the track had dried considerably and, with his bike overgeared, the Wrangle racer was lacking power out of the turns and he had to settle for third.

A quick gear change before race two enabled Mickie to take victory.

Race three was also going well when the bike snapped round on lap two and stalled, meaning he did not finish.

A good battle with Luke Harrison unfolded in race four, but Mickie got squeezed to the bottom of the track, unable to get out to the racing line as he took second place.

Then, following a big crash in the 500 class, the meeting had to be abandoned as there was no spare ambulance in attendance.

It is hoped the meeting will be re-run at a later date.

Friday will see Mickie return to his mascot duties at Peterborough, before the sixth round of the Young Lions event at Redcar on Saturday.

He will then return to Peterborough for more mascot duties on Sunday.