Mickie steps up after pulling out

Mickie Simpson had his first-ever ride on a 500cc speedway bike this weekend - following frustrations at Pickering.

After discovering he was the only youth entered into the 250cc section at the Pickering Grasstrack Meeting on Sunday, he withdrew from the event and went to King’s Lynn to take part in the Southern Track Riders amateur meeting.

It was the perfect opportunity for Mickie to have his first-ever ride on a 500cc speedway bike.

After taking it steady for his first couple of rides, the Wrangle youngster impressed a few who were there with how well he did.

By his fourth ride, Boston Grammar School pupil Mickie was riding full corner on power and was only rolling the throttle going down the straights.

This weekend he travels to Glasgow for the 125cc Young Lions Speedway round that starts at 7pm on Saturday.

He then has to get back to Peterborough for the Sunday as he is competing there on his 250cc grasstrack bike.