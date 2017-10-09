Mickie takes third at British Youth finals

Mickie Simpson had a mixed weekend at the British Youth finals on his 250 Jawa at Chelmsford on Saturday.

In only his third ride in this class the young grasstrack talent (pictured) was pleased to claim third, but felt he could have finished higher if the meeting hadn’t ended early.

He started better than any one could of expected as he began practice well and claimed second in race one, finishing behind Jake Mulford and ahead of Sam Norris and Chris Mackie.

Race two saw Mickie make a bad start, where his decision making when attempting to get back into the race saw him end up having to settle for third.

After a serious crash in the junior section the meeting had to be abandoned, although the competitors were pleased to discover the injured rider is now stable in hospital.

With the officials declaring a result after two races, Jake took the title.

Mickie,13, and Sam were level on a second and third-place finish apiece, but second was awarded to Sam.