Military precision earns trio their golf victory

Teams of three set out into the gloom of a frosty and misty morning to compete in a military two-step event at Boston Golf Club.

The format saw one and two count over 10 consecutive holes.

The winning team with 30 stableford points were Barbara Unwin, Jane Marriott and Maureen Molson.

The runners-up, losing on a countback, were Ann Hodgson, Jean Markham and Joan Young, also with 30 points.

Over the past year Boston Golf Club’s Senior Section have helped raise £1,205 for the Butterfly Hospice Trust through donations and collections. At the seniors’ annual meeting, Linda Sanderson collected the cheque from outgoing Senior Captain Ray Smith and treasurer Keith James.