Mixed emotions at Donington Park

Both draperRACING riders, Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp, recorded 11th-place finishes in their respective races at Donington Park on Sunday.

Clarke, from Kirton, qualified for his Superstock 600 race in 12th, getting off to a flyer and moving up to fifth by lap three.

Jack Drury.

But he began to suffer with arm pump which eventually affected both arms making it difficult to remain near the front of the field.

He gradually slipped back down the field as far as 13th, but fought his way back to 11th.

“I was riding really well and enjoying the battle with the boys at the front, but once the arm pump kicked in I just could not maintain my position.”

East Kirkby’s Philp didn’t get off to the best of starts in British Supersport free practice as he had problems with his brakes, but by the time he went out for qualifying the team had resolved the problem and found a good set up.

Due to an oil spillage in an earlier race his first event was cancelled, but in the Feature race he benefitted from a third-row start.

Tommy settled into 11th place before being demoted to 12th by Sam Wilford, where he finished.

But a guest rider saw him promoted to 11th, claiming five championship points.

Philp said: “I am really pleased with that. It equals my personal best result from the last round last year at Brands Hatch.”

Jack Drury had a weekend of mixed emotions as he made the step up to the Stock 1000 class at Donington Park.

This was his first weekend riding the Kawasaki zx10, and he clocked a new personal best time around the circuit in free practice.

But rain played a big part in qualifying, where Drury highsided out of the seat and bounced down the track, escaping without any major injury, having to settle for 36th.

Unfortunately, his bike didn’t escape the crash and the team weren’t able to get the bike ready for the race, forfeiting his position on the grid.

Due to not setting a time in races one and two, Drury was ineligible to enter race three on Sunday.

The Jak D Racing team are holding a fundraising event on May 6 at the Danny Flear Centre in Freiston, which includes a race night, fish and chip supper, raffle and more.

For details call 01205 760512.

It was not the best start to the season for the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team as both Tom Fisher and Ben Luxton suffered crashes, but new recruit Sam Coventry finished both his races in a strong 21st place on his debut for the team.

Fisher was unfortunate to be caught out by the weather when the rain became a little heavier in the first section of the Superstock 1000 race.

He slipped from his machine at Coppice in the early stages and was ineligible to start the second part of the 100-mile race.

In the second race he was t-boned by another rider at the Melbourne Hairpin on the first lap and his handlebars were taken from him causing him to crash.

Coventry was also competing in the Superstock 1000.

Luxton was making his debut for the team in the stock 600 class, where he was in 11th position when he lost the front and fell at the Old Hairpin.

The next round of races are at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend of April 14-17.