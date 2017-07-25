Molsom leads the championship

Andy Molsom is leading the Caterham Super-Graduates championship after a topsy-turvy weekend at Croft.

He claimed second and first-place finishes in North Yorkshire to top the leaderboard after rounds eight and nine.

“Motor racing can be a roller-coaster ride of emotions sometimes, and I certainly found some of the highs and lows this weekend,” Molsom said.

“To win my class from the back of the grid still feels unreal.”

Qualifying didn’t go as planned as Molsom’s car ground to a halt twice in qualifying, meaning he had only one timed lap and had to begin race one from the back of the mixed grid.

A great start and first lap meant Molsom was already up from 14th to ninth place and gaining on Toby Briant, his closest rival who began the race 11 places in front of him.

He closed in on Briant by lap 12 but ran out of time to challenge, instead having a battle with previous champion William Halley, in a Mega-Graduate car, to retain track position.

Molsom finished the race second in class and sixth on the road in the mixed class of Mega and Super-Graduate cars.

The Sunday race meant a start right at the back of 16 cars on the grid.

Molsom again made a good start and had gained four places by the end of the first lap.

Molsom, from Kirton, stamped his authority on the race by catching class leader Briant by lap five, passing him half a lap later.

He stayed in front until the end, despite a battle for the lead with Barry White towards the end of the race as a lapped car caused him problems.

However, he finished fifth on the road and first in class.

Molsom leaves Croft leading the championship, with the next round at Zandvoort, a former F1 track in Holland.

He is a point ahead of White and two in front of Briant.