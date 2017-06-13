Molsom records first win of the season

Caterham racer Andy Molsom had every reason to celebrate when he recorded his first win of the season at Donington Park Grand Prix circuit.

Prior to that, in May, the Caterham Graduates Racing Club were at Cadwell Park, near Louth, with Molsom running well in qualifying at the Lincolnshire circuit to put himself in pole position for his class in both races.

Molsom, from Kirton, led his class in the first race despite constant pressure from Toby Briant.

However, a mistake from a Mega-Graduate car in front on the last two corners distracted Molsom and he ran slightly wide on the final corner and the ever present Briant slipped down the inside to take the win.

The second race saw Molsom make a great start from fifth on the road, moving up to third during the first lap, and maintaining his lead in class.

It wasn’t long before the faster Mega-Graduate car of Declan Dolan, closely followed by Briant, caught Molsom. Despite his best efforts, both Dolan and Briant slip-streamed past and Molsom couldn’t find a way back.

Molsom left Cadwell with two more second place finishes, which consolidated his second place overall in his class in the championship.

“Cadwell was a little disappointing, despite starting from pole position in both races,” Molsom said.

“Having led virtually the whole race on the Saturday, a slight distraction lost me the win in what was a great race with Briant.”

The championships moved to Donington Park at the beginning of June and Molsom again qualified in pole position for his class, amazingly he started on the front row just three tenths of a second off Luke Cooper’s time in the Mega-Graduate pole position.

Molsom made a good start in the race and retained second place into the first corner.

He made a perfect exit from the corner and took the lead of the main race from Cooper on the exit of Redgate.

Molsom later lost the lead only to retake it again going into the Esses.

After a fraught race, where he never dropped below fifth on the road and was regularly fighting with the faster Mega-Graduate cars, Molsom went on to win his class and finish fourth on the road, breaking the current lap record for his class.

He said: “Donington Park was a great weekend.

“To get pole position, the win and another lap record was fantastic, but to lead the main race was a great feeling.”

With rival Briant not racing on Saturday, Molsom’s performance at Donington saw him move into the lead in the championship standings for his class.

“We head off to Croft in North Yorkshire in early July for rounds 8 and 9 of the championship,” Molsom added.

The championship runs over eight weekends, with a European summer round at Zandvoort in Holland, finishing at Silverstone in October.