Molsom sits second

Caterham racer Andy Molsom secured two second-place finishes at Pembrey.

Success on the Welsh track means that the Kirton resident sits second in the Super-Graduates class.

Molsom qualified second in class for both races and started among the faster cars from the Mega-Graduates class, which meant starting fifth and seventh on the road.

He made a great start in the first race and moved into fourth on the road after the first corner.

After making up another place before the last corner, Molsom spent the next two laps in third place on the road, behind Toby Briant, who leads the Super-Graduates championship.

Despite some jostling for position, Molsom finished the race in fourth place on the road and second in class.

The second race of the weekend was the inaugural race on the extended circuit.

Molsom started seventh on the road with three Mega Graduates between himself and Briant.

Again he got off the line well, and by the end of the first lap he was in fifth, directly behind Briant and challenging for the class win.

Numerous position changes over the 18-lap race kept Molsom busy, but he couldn’t find a way past his rival.

The top five crossed the line within three seconds of each other, Molsom finishing fifth on the road and second in class.

Molsom also achieved the fastest lap of the race for Super Graduates, giving him the first lap record for the new circuit.

Molsom leaves Pembrey lying second in the championship, just four points behind leader Briant with 11 races to go.

“To top the weekend off with a great battle for the class win and another lap record was excellent,” Molsom said afterwards.

“We head off to Cadwell Park next (Saturday and Sunday), where I will keep pushing hard.”