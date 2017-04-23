National gradings for gymnasts

Four gymnasts from Boston Gymnastics Academy headed to New Collegein Leicester for the East Midlands National Grades Championships.

The morning saw Ruby-Mae Hardstaff and Kenzie Burrell compete at national grade three in the open age category.

Both girls performed with exceptional maturity and clean routines, both passing their grade by more than nine marks.

The top five places were extremely close with only a fraction between the gymnasts.

Ruby-Mae placed fourth overall with a score of 59.35 and Kenzie 0.15 behind to place a fantastic fifth with a score of 59.2.

Both girls were more than three marks ahead of the next competitor.

In the afternoon, Katie-Marie Parker and Tegan Rose Rogers were representing the club at national grade four.

Katie posted excellent scores on all pieces to obtain a super score of 60.8, passing her grade by almost 11 marks and gaining fourth place in the open age section.

Tegan Rose performed a beautiful range set and a powerful vault and, despite two large errors on beam, she had impressed enough to pass her grade and place a respectable 15th.