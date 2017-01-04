New captains start the celebrations at Kirton Holme

Kirton Holme Golf Club started their 25-year anniversary celebrations with the now traditional New Year’s Day Captains’ Drive in.

The Club Captain for 2017 is Stuart Thomas, and the Lady Captain is Gloria Bursnell.

Their chosen charity for the year is Cancer Research UK.

The Captains’ Drive In was followed by a nine-hole Texas Scramble, where 35 hardy souls braved the elements of a very wet New Year’s Day.

The winners were Tricia Sharpe, Vic Smith and Dan Thomas.

Pictured are the new Kirton Holme Captains Gloria and Stuart.