New Lady President and Captain for club

Ann Hodgson is the new Lady President of Boston Golf Club, with Janet Read taking over the role of Lady Captain.

Pam Clare was announced as the new Vice-Captain as the Ladies’ Section held their AGM last Wednesday.

Lady president Jane Bratley Handing over the badge to Ann Hodgson

The AGM saw retiring officers Jane Bratley (Lady President)and Kathleen Yates (Lady Captain - who raised £1,300 for Parkinsons UK in her year in office) hand over their badges to the incoming officers.

This year’s other roles will include: Ann Hodgson (handicap secretary), Kath Yates (secretary), Pam Hyde (treasurer), Hilary Calvert (competition secretary), Joan Young, Jean Markham, Chris Needham, Ann Gullick, Jacquie Short, Ruth Simpson, Yvonne Shaffarczyk (committee members).

The new Lady Captain announced her charity for the year will be the Alzheimer’s Society.

A 10-hole fun scramble competition was also played, with Ruth Simpson, Jane Marriott and Yvonne Shaffarczyk winning with a score of 35.8.