Nick wins his Chase Your Dream qualifier

An amateur golfer from Boston is one step closer to playing with a star of the European Tour after qualifying for the national final of Bridgestone’s Chase Your Dream Trophy, run in partnership with England Golf.

Nick Lee, from Boston Golf Club (pictured), triumphed at the regional qualifier at Spalding Golf Club with a nett score of 73 shots, and now goes forward to the final in England Golf Week at Woodhall Spa in August.

The winner there will be England’s Golf’s male Handicap Golfer of the Year, while the top nine players in the field will play in the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge, the English leg of the Challenge Tour, at Luton Hoo on September 6.

They’ll be joined by the top nine players from the companion men’s championship, making up a total of six teams in the pro-am.

The most successful of these teams will go on to the pro-am of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports, at Close House in Northumberland later in the same month, playing with a star of the European Tour.

Nick, playing off a handicap of 15, said: “I started off very nervously and I’m only used to teeing off in front of members.

“Being announced onto the tee was amazing, I felt like a professional.

“I was nervous until the fourth hole, where I gave myself a talking to and I pulled myself through from there.”

The 38-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to Woodhall Spa, I get there every year with my wife’s Uncle and Auntie. It’s helped that I’ve practiced.

“This tournament really is a chance to Chase Your Dream. I’m motivated for the next round and I hope everything goes to plan.

