Night of nostalgia for Cudas’ fans

Former world champion Michael Lee could be among the guests at the annual Boston Barracudas reunion next month.

He is one of four big names the Friends of Boston Speedway are confident will be attending the reunion, which is again being held at the Poachers Country Hotel at Kirton Holme.

Former team manager Graham Brown said: “Once again the committee have pulled out all the stops to bring in some special guests to make the evening extra special, but who knows who will turn up on the night.”

Since its inception five years ago the reunion has grown out of all proportions.

Yet it could be the last of the this very populer event for the foreseeable future, a victim of its own success.

Graham explained: “Sadly this could be the last one, at least in its present form, because the reunion has outgrown itself, with once again 200 people packed into the venue for a night of nostalgia reflecting the Cudas’ history.”

But if it should prove to be the swansong for the event, for the time being at least, the organisers have ensured it will go with a bang, believing they have pulled off some major coups to bring leading speedway personalities to the reunion.

In additon to 1976 Boston superstar Michael Lee, crowned world champion just three years after making his debut at New Hammond Beck Road, who has indicated he will make every effort to attend, Taffy Owen is also expected to be there.

Taffy, now 81, has a special place in Boston’s history and the hearts of supporters, appearing as the Cudas number one in their first ever match.

And Dave Morton will be on hand to personally sign copies of his turbulent autobiography Tapes Breaks and Heartaches, the story of his rise to international fame and his later dip into the depths of despair and tragedy.

One of speedway’s biggest personalities, Bert Harkins, the renowned Scottish international, will liven up proceedings with some of his tales.

The reunion, which will be held on Saturday, January 7, starts at 7pm and is free for supporters to attend.