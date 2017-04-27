Search

Nikki makes finals

Local sport from the Boston Standard, Lincolnshire

Fishtoft powerlifter Nikki Elding has qualified for the 2018 British Drug Free Powerlifting Championships.

She booked her place in the finals at Birmingham on Sunday.

There she lifted 60kg in the bench press and 120kg in the deadlift.