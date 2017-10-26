No obstacle too much for runners

Boston Community Runners took on the Lunacy Run’s Ogre of October event at Hatcliffe in the Wolds.

The extreme off-road obstacle course begins with runners attempting to scale a mound of manure, and also includes rope-aided hillclimbs, streams and tree trunks.

Gruesome Twosome.

“By the time we were waist deep in the fourth stream we didn’t feel the cold,” said Carolyn Whiley, who was joined on the run by Kimberley Pittam, Gary Beck-Sykes, Tanya Knight and Carole Page.

Paul Maddison clocked a sub-one hour time for the Thoresby 10k trail run.

He was delighted with his time and his recent training schedule is proving to be paying off.

Club members have also tackled the Gruesome Twosome event at Caistor.

The six or 13-mile road and trail run has to be run in pairs.

Dan Clark with Rob Cross and John Burton with Peter Mittertreiner made up two teams taking on the half marathon distance.

In the six-mile event Paul Maddison competed with Carolyn Whiley and Tanya Knight ran with Rachel Conway.

Sarah Burton teamed up with Samantha Cross.

Tanya and Rachel clocked 62.33 mins, ahead of Paul and Carolyn (63.09).

Sarah and Samantha ran round in 73.21.

In the half marathon category Dan and Rob secured an excellent 28th place in 1 hr 47 mins 38 secs whilst John and Peter crossed the line in 2 hrs 27 mins 15 secs.

