Oglesbee deals with the conditions at Westwood Lakes

Last Tuesday, 16 anglers competed in an open match on Swallow Lake at Westwood Lakes.

With the weather on the turn it was going to require a change of tactics for some anglers.

Paul Oglesbee (Westwood Lakes) was the man who found the best way to deal with the conditions. Fishing pellets long on the deck, he caught carp up to 8lb, with a lot of F1s as a back up.

Paul ended up with 95lb 13oz for a lake win.

In second place was Steve Johnson (Matrix/Wensum Valley AC) from peg 9, with 85lb 4oz, who fished pellets short and long.

Third place went to Paul Porter (Westwood Lakes) from peg 6. with 61lb 12oz.

The open match on Falcon Lake on Sunday, October 15 attracted 28 anglers.

A cold wind across the lake made it a struggle for the anglers.

The event was won by Richard Kinersley (Westwood Lakes). Fishing pellets down the edge from peg 49 to win the match with 112lb 10oz.

Second place was taken by Ady Gathercole (Westwood Lakes) on peg 1, who used same tactics to weigh in with 98lb 10oz.

In third place was Wayne Elliot (Westwood Lakes) from peg 19, with 92lb 0oz.