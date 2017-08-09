Oliver and Herriott miss the cut but record lifetime best results

Boston Triathlon Club members were involved in three events on Sunday.

Julian Herriott and Craig Oliver visited Grafham Water, Peterborough, for a European qualifying event over the standard distance.

This included a 1,500m swim, 25-mile cycle and 6.2-mile run.

The pair were against some really tough competition with a current two-time European champion present at the event.

Julian and Craig (pictured) clocked lifetime personal bests - Craig finishing in 2 hrs 07.01 mins and Julian in 2 hrs 14.30 mins.

Both missed the cut to make the GB team, but the experience gained at a high class event was fantastic.

Peter Crozier was in action again at the Bassetlaw Triathlon, setting course record for the Boston club.

He took part in the sprint event which included a 400m swim, 15-mile cycle and 5K run, gaining a personal best for the season.

Kelly Mountain, who approached the club as a confident swimmer and cyclist, wanted to attempt an aqua-bike.

This event, currently growing in popularity across the UK, saw a 750m swim before taking on a 15-mile bike leg.

Kelly took part in the event with her husband Sam.