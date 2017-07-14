Oliver leads the way

Thirteen members of Boston Triathlon Club attended the epic One Step Beyond Outlaw Half Triathlon in North Norfolk.

Competitors took part in a 1.9km swim, 56.2-mile bike ride and finished with a 13.1-mile run in the 70.3 middle distance event.

Cassey Rook.

The club saw a selection of abilities taking part, but for most this was their first 70.3.

Craig Oliver really got his head down and completed the event with the fastest club time of 5 hrs, 6 mins 39 secs, shortly followed by Roland Kiraly only 1 min 20 secs behind.

Katie Ball was second in her age category, finishing in a time of 5 hrs 35 mins 52 secs, followed by Abbey Young with a time of 5 hrs 59 mins 25 secs, both walking away feeling proud of themselves.

Elizabeth Cannon and Frances Mills were overwhelmed with their achievements, taking part in their first 70.3s.

Boston Triathlon Club’s junior section is going from strength to strength with Cassey Rook travelling to Derby, and finishing fifth in his event.

Further information about the club is available by visiting their Facebook page.