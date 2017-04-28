Oulton test awaits

The two draperRACING riders travel north to Cheshire for the third round of their respective championships, which take place at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

East Kirkby’s Tommy Philp, who rides in the British Supersport championship, will be keen to add to his points tally as he has scored points in every race he has contested this year.

Oulton Park will suit his riding style and he is anxious to do well in his two races.

Teammate Aaron Clarke, from Kirton, was unlucky at Brands Hatch to fall foul of the tricky Druids Hairpin at the Kent circuit in the Stock 600 series, which was unfortunate as he was running in a strong sixth place at the time and was assured of a good points finish.

He has been suffering from arm pump but, after a visit to the physio at Brands Hatch, he returned to action with his arm strapped up and, once put to the test in practice, was pleased to find the pain was reduced to a minimum.

He will be keen to get some more points under his belt after his non finish last time out.

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders head to Oulton Park for round three of their respective championships.

Sammy Coventry scored his first championship point for the Wyberton-based team at Brands Hatch last time out, and will be looking to build on that in the Stock 1000 race at Oulton Park.

Tom Fisher is confident the test last week at the Cheshire circuit will have solved the electrical problems on his Kawasaki and he can get closer to a points finish in the Stock 1000 class.

Ben Luxton will be seeking his first finish in the Stock 600 championship this year, having fallen in each of his two races for the team.

The provisional timetable is:

Superstock 1000: Saturday - free practice one 10.40am; free practice two 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 9.15am, race 18 laps 10.50am.

Superstock 600: Saturday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 1pm; Sunday - qualifying 2pm; Monday - warm-up 9.55am; race 14 laps 12.35pm.