Paasch joins the G&S Racing team

Young American rider Brandon Paasch has joined the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team

He competed at Brands Hatch in the Superstock 600 championship round on Sunday and instantly clicked with the Kawasaki to record a fine 14th place in his first race at the Kent circuit.

Paasch, who has an impressive background being the 2016 Moto America KTM RC Cup Champion and third overall finisher in the 2016 KTM RC Cup World finals, has been working hard to advance to the next level of motorcycle road racing this year.

Teammate Tom Fisher rode well through some electrical problems in the Stock 1000 class to record two strong results in his races.

He claimed two 21st places but had to retire from another race due to the electrical problems, which had affected his earlier race.

The next round is at Thruxton over the weekend of August 4-6.