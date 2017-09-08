Paasch returns to action with G&S

Brandon Paasch will return to the G&S Racing Kawasaki team this weekend when he travels from the USA to Silverstone to compete in the 10th round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship.

If all goes to plan he will remain with the Wyberton-based team until the end of the season.

On his debut for G&S Racing Kawasaki at Brands Hatch, the 16-year-old rider recorded a fine 14th position in his race.

He will be looking to emulate that at Silverstone on Sunday.

Tom Fisher will contest the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship round on the big Kawasaki on Sunday.

He will be seeking to finish in the points.

Fisher has been edging nearer and nearer to a top-15, and perhaps this weekend will see him make the breakthrough he has been seeking.

The timetable is:

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 12.20pm, free practice two 5pm; Saturday - qualifying 1.40pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.30pm, race (11 laps) 12.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.40pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.30am; Sunday - warm-up 9.15am, race (10 laps) 11.25am.