Paul set to face world champs

Paul Freeston says he is honoured to be tasked with keeping some of speedway’s best-known riders in check at the FIM Monster Energy Speedway World Cup.

The 53-year-old will be the start marshall at the competition’s opening event at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena on July 1.

“I’ll be srtarting them off, it’s a big honour and a great event,” said the Sibsey resident.

Great Britain, Australia, the USA and Czech Republic will all be looking to book their place in the final in Poland on July 8, with the winners moving straight to the final and the second and third-place teams going into the race off against teams from the second event, which includes Sweden, Denmark, Russia and the winners of the qualifying round.

Paul is no stranger to the role, having been start marshall at the British Speedway GP in front of 50,000 spectators at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadim two years ago.

But he knows he will once again have to have his wits about him as some top riders look to gain any possible advantage.

“Chris Holder, the former World Champion, will be there with Australia,” Paul added.

“And with America taking part Greg Hancock, the current World Champion, will also be there.”

Paul got into speedway by watching the now defunct Boston Barracudas as a youngster.

When the club reformed he acted as start marshall for them as they competed at Skegness and King’s Lynn.

But when the club folded for a second time, Paul continued his role at King’s Lynn.