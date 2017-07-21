Pauls’ set for Grand Prix return

Paul Freeston says he is ‘chuffed to bits’ to be making his return to the British FIM Speedway Grand Prix.

The 53-year-old was given the honour of being the start marshall for the showpiece final in Cardif two years ago.

At the time he described his call-up as a ‘dream come true’, expecting it to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

But this Saturday Paul - the start marshall at King’s Lynn - will return to officiating duties at the Principality Stadium.

He will take on the flag marshall role, working with Leicester’s James ?????.

“It was a dream last time, and it’s still as special now,” said Paul, from Sibsey.

“It’s a brilliant event and I’m chuffed to bits to be invited back again.

“This time I’ll be the flag marshall, but it’s a brilliant feeling knowing I’ll be there again.”

Paul was asked to return has he and ????? have previously worked together, and organisers wanted familiarity between the officials.

This means that once again Paul will be helping keep some of the world’s most famous speedway stars in check in front of a global audience, and an arena packed with more than 50,000 spectators.

“The pressure will be on, but I’m looking forward to it,” added Paul, who got into the sport by following the now-defunct Boston Barracudas.

“It’s a fantastic stadium but you know you have to make sure you get everything right in front of so many people.

“But being asked to be there is brilliant really.”

The event will be screened live on BT Sport.