Philp and Clarke are in the Oulton points

The draperRACING team recorded strong results at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend - with Aaron Clarke scoring eighth in the Superstock 600 race and Tommy Philp a 15th and 12th in the British Supersport class.

Philp began the Sprint race on Sunday from a sixth row grid position after completing his qualifying in 16th position.

He got away to a good start and was up to 13th on the first lap, circulating within a large group of riders all fighting for position.

East Kirkby’s Philp dropped a few positions over the laps and was running in a close 15th place when the red flag brought the race to an early end as rain began to fall and a result was declared on lap 10 of 12.

That was a shame as he was just a fraction of a second behind Ward and Dixon and in the final stages could have edged his way past to finish further up the order.

But 15th gives him yet another championship point to add to his tally and a fifth row start to the Feature race on Monday.

Race two saw Philp get away to a fantastic start and he was up into 13th position on the first lap.

He dropped back as the pace quickened and by lap eight was down in 16th place.

But one lap later he powered past Alex Persson to find himself back up in 14th position.

When another rider fell he was promoted to 13th and was honing in on Ryan Dixon some way ahead.

By the last lap he was right with him and as they crossed the finish line he was ahead to complete the race in a fine 12th place, maintaining his record of scoring points in every race so far this season.

Clarke, from Kirton, was riding equally as well despite suffering from arm pump during qualifying which slowed him down a little.

But after a trip to the physio he was raring to go in his race which took place in difficult conditions on a drying track.

He started from the fourth row of the grid and was straight up to ninth place on the first lap.

By lap five he was up to sixth but the track was drying quicker than anticipated and Clarke was on full wet weather tyres which were now beginning to show signs of wear.

He was forced to slow down and drop back to complete the race in a safe 10th place to pick up six championship points.

Two riders were excluded from the results and Clarke was promoted to eighth place and awarded eight points.

Clarke will be at the World Superbike event at Donington Park on May 28, but Philp will not race again until June 18 when the next round of the British Supersport championship heads north of the border to Knockhill.

It was a bad day at the office for Wyberton’s G&S Racing Kawasaki team as the weather put paid to the racing for all three riders.

In the damp Superstock 1000 race, Sammy Coventry and Tom Fisher both pulled in as their tyres began to break up.

In the Superstock 600, Ben Luxton had the same problem and was forced to retire after a few laps.