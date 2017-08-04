Philp and Clarke are set for Thruxton

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp will head to Hampshire for round seven of the British Supersport and Superstock 600 championships, which take place at Thruxton on Sunday.

Philp, from East Kirkby, will have the usual two races to contest, the shorter Sprint race on Saturday and the Feature race on Sunday in the British Supersport championship.

Teammate Clarke, from Kirton, has just the one race on Sunday morning in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 series.

Thruxton is one of the fastest circuits on the race calendar and both racers are itching to get back to action in their respective campaigns.

Philp loves the fast and flowing Thruxton circuit and is anticipating a couple of highly-competitive races in his class.

But he is up for the challenge and will be seeking a couple of strong points finishes.

Clarke also likes the Hampshire circuit and he will be looking for a good race result within the top 10 to boost his points tally which should move him further up the rider standings.

Schedules:

Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 1.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, Sprint race (12 laps) 5.20pm; Sunday - warm-up 11.10am, Feature race (18 laps) 15.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; free practice 6.15pm; Sunday - race (14 laps) 11.30pm.