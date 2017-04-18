Philp claims points at Brands Hatch

Tommy Philp secured points in each of his three races at Brands Hatch this weekend.

However, things went differently for his draperRACING teammate Aaron Clarke, who fell from his Yamaha while holding a strong sixth place in his race.

With three British Supersport races it was a busy weekend for Philp, from East Kirkby.

After qualifying in 20th place for the first Sprint race, Philp began from a seventh-row grid position.

He rode a predominantly lonely race, finishing in 16th place at the flag, but was awarded the points for 15th as there was a guest rider who finished ahead on a Moto2 bike that was not eligible for points.

Race two got underway only to be stopped on the first lap when a multiple crash brought the red flag out due to rain.

At the re-start, which was then reduced to 14 laps and declared a wet race, Philp got away well, moving up to 15th place.

He crossed the finish line in that position but was again bumped up a place.

Race three suffered the same fate as the second encounter with the red flag brought the action to a halt following a crash on lap one.

Philp eventually finished in 16th but once again, the guest rider saw him move up a place.

Clarke, from Kirton, was still suffering from the arm pump he encountered in the last round.

He completed his qualifying in the Superstock 600 class in 10th place and began his campaign from the fourth row of the grid.

He was in sixth when he lost it at Druids Hairpin and crashed out of the race.

The three riders representing Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki were also in action at Brands Hatch.

Sammy Coventry was the team’s rider of the day.

He scored the first points of the new season for the team in Monday’s Superstock 1000 race.

He finished the race in 15th place.

Coventry was also 18th in Sunday’s 50-mile race, while Tom Fisher registered 25th and 24th in the two races.

Ben Luxton was unlucky to crash in the Superstock 600 event.

The next round is at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank holiday weekend of April 29 to May 1.